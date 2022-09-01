“Helluva an effort by Kieron Pollard”: Kieron Pollard catch to dismiss Alzarri Joseph in CPL 2022 amazes Danny Morrison

Kieron Pollard catch: The captain of Trinbago Knight Riders completed a breathtaking catch at the Warner Park today.

During the second match of the ongoing 10th season of Caribbean Premier League between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in Basseterre, Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard put on display a splendid fielding effort to aid in picking a wicket.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the last over when St Lucia Kings pacer Alzarri Joseph (9) hit a Jayden Seales delivery in the hope of clearing the boundary.

In the general run of things and with any other fielder at long-on, Joseph might have earned six runs but it wasn’t to be in this particular case with Pollard stationed at the boundary.

The 35-year old player leaped in the air to initially prevent the ball from going for a six. Subsequently, Pollard was aware enough to realize a catching opportunity. Having done all the hard work successfully, Pollard registered an acrobatic boundary catch to become a source of amazement for one and all.

A stunner from Pollard!! TKR captain Kieran Pollard not only saves a six but pulls off an unbelievable catch as this morning’s @fun88eng magic moment of the match.#CPL22 #SLKvTKR #CricketPlayedLouder #Fun88 #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/dBn0vrS8Fz — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 1, 2022

Kieron Pollard catch to dismiss Alzarri Joseph in CPL 2022 amazes Danny Morrison

Calling the match at the Warner Park, former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison took to social media platform Twitter to laud Pollard’s efforts at the boundary.

Helluva an effort by @KieronPollard55 on the long on boundary!! Keep nailing it🤸🏽👏😉🌴 @CPL — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) September 1, 2022

In what was Seales’ second wicket, he gave away as many as 38 runs in his three overs. However, it was Seales’ opening partner in spinner Akeal Hosein who played a pivotal role in restricting Kings to 143/9 in 20 overs. Having dismissed four specialist batters, Hosein picked career-best bowling figures of 4-0-13-4.

Asked to bat first by Pollard, St Lucia couldn’t post a formidable innings total in spite of individual starts for Mark Deyal (35) and Roshon Primus (38).