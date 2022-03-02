“The new Indian Cricket flag”: When Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to draw the ire of Indian fans

Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to take a dig at the Indian team after series loss against England in the year 2014.

Former England batter and skipper Michael Vaughan has been and continues to be quite a popular name on social media, mostly due to his propensity to take subtle digs at teams and players every now and then.

His innocuous banter with former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has become a topic for meme fest amongst their fans on the microblogging site Twitter.

However, there are certain instances when the 47-year-old decided to take it too far, inviting outrage, justified or otherwise, along with criticism and anger of his followers.

One such tweet of his, back in 2014, became a huge talking point amongst the Indian fans, when he posted a White flag, to take a dig at the Indian Test team after their humiliating loss against England at ‘The Oval’.

Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag

India lost the fifth and final Test match against England at ‘The Oval’ Cricket Ground by an innings and 244 runs to lose the five-match Test series 1-3. MS Dhoni’s men were skittled out for mere 94 in the second innings to mark an end to what was a poor series with both bat and the ball.

Someone like a Michael Vaughan was no way brushing the magnanimity of the event under the carpet, as he took to his social media handle to post the picture of a White flag bearing the caption-“The new Indian Cricket flag”, to depict the team’s surrender before the English bowlers.

What followed next was unabated hateful, abusive, and unambiguous words of denunciation for Vaughan in the comments section.

The New Indian cricket flag…. pic.twitter.com/ivbC5XdtTi — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 17, 2014

@MichaelVaughan you r the worst cricketer ever , try to respect nation’s flag,u r the biggest idiot, unfollowing! — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 19, 2014

@pjbhatt90 @MichaelVaughan he has an IQ of a 10 year old. Ignore him. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 17, 2014

@MichaelVaughan o my did you design it when Mitchell Johnson was scaring the shit out of Cook & co. And where is Trott? Bwahahaha! — Ananya Sarkar (@onnonya_tweets) August 18, 2014

Truth be told… RT @MichaelVaughan: The new Indian cricket flag… pic.twitter.com/afm77fO95u — Sachin Kalbag | Wear a Mask, Vaccinate (@SachinKalbag) August 17, 2014

For more Cricket-related news, click here.