Cricket

“The new Indian Cricket flag”: When Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to draw the ire of Indian fans

"The new Indian Cricket flag": When Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to draw the ire of Indian fans
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Colton Herta was quicker than Giovinazzi and Raikkonen had been on the simulator"- Mario Andretti reveals the young American driver was faster than the Former Alfa Romeo drivers and how the deal with Sauber fell through
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"The new Indian Cricket flag": When Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to draw the ire of Indian fans
“The new Indian Cricket flag”: When Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to draw the ire of Indian fans

Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to take a dig at the Indian…