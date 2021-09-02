The Oval cricket ground weather: What is the weather prediction for India vs England 4th Test Day 1 in London?

The Oval cricket ground weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the fourth ENG vs IND Test.

The fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England for the Pataudi Trophy will begin in less than four hours from now at The Oval as both the high-profile teams would be keen to register a victory and secure a lead in the five-match series.

Considering the inconsistent form and consistent workload of some players in this series, both England and India are almost likely to make changes to their Playing XI for this match.

As far as the points table of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship is concerned, India and England are at the third and fourth position respectively after winning and losing a match each out of the three matches that they’ve played so far.

Time to get down to the Oval !! Weather set fair for the week … England stronger this week I reckon .. India also stronger if @ashwinravi99 plays .. England to win though .. This tour has a 2014 feel to it .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

The Oval cricket ground weather

As was the case in the third Test match, the weather for the first day of the fourth Test is highly likely to be conducive for a full day’s play. While the first session of play is expected to be played under a cloud cover, weather will improve from thereon as sun is almost certain to make its presence felt in the last two sessions.

ALSO READ: The Oval Cricket Ground Records

Talking about the temperature, it will remain between 16-19 degree in London today. Having gained a reputation of assisting spinners over the years, it will be interesting to see how quickly the ball starts to turn in this Test especially under sunny conditions.

11:00 AM – 16 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 17 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 17 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 18 degree (Mostly Sunny).

03:00 PM – 18 degree (Mostly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Mostly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Mostly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Mostly Sunny).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Mostly Sunny).