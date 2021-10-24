“The role at CSK is very important for me”: Moeen Ali hails Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 role for T20 World Cup success

Moeen Ali won the IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings, and he won the Man of the Match trophy in the first T20 World Cup 2021 game for England.

England thrashed the defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their opening T20 World Cup game. However, there were some concerns regarding playing 11 of England before the game.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were already out of the WC squad, whereas Sam Curran got injured during the IPL 2021. So, England went into the world cup without three of their best all-round players. Morgan admitted at the toss that “The absence of the allrounders who aren’t here does hurt us,” “but hopefully we can make it work.”

Eoin Morgan hailed Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone as “genuine all-rounders” at the toss. That’s why England increased their batting depth and relied on Moeen Ali as their fifth specialist bowler. In fact, Moeen started with the new ball and bowled his four overs in a single spell (3 in powerplay). He returned with tremendous figures of 2-17 and proved his quality.

Moeen Ali is the Player of the Match – his four-over spell included 18 dot balls and two wickets

The idea of giving Moeen the new ball was not a surprising one. West Indian batting is full of left-handers i.e Lewis, Gayle, Hetmyer, and Pooran. However, the credit has to be given to Moeen Ali for his brilliant spell.

Moeen Ali on Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali has been underutilized by England in T20Is in the last year. At one stage, he was missing from playing eleven for 10 continuous games. Even when he played the games, Moeen was not used for his full quota of overs.

However, during the IPL 2021 auctions, Chennai Super Kings bought Ali for INR 7 Crores. Moeen was really instrumental in CSK’s title win, and he gave the due credit to them.

“That role in the team (CSK) is really good for me: I feel like I’m really involved with the bat and ball and in the field,” he said.

Moeen Ali gave credit to his time at CSK after being named Player of the Match in a dominant England win

“It obviously helped with so many left-handers in their team but I’ve been bowling all right: I’ve been bowling well in the nets so I’ve got quite confident, and I think because I’ve been playing cricket, I wasn’t as nervous as probably some of the other guys. I was actually glad to get the first ball.” Moeen added.

Morgan also praised Moeen Ali for his brilliant performance with the ball. “He summed up conditions beautifully, hit his lengths really well and took chances when his match-ups were right.”