The Rose Bowl Southampton T20 records: Southampton Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

The Rose Bowl Southampton T20 records: The Ageas Bowl had last hosted a T20I as recent as earlier this month.

The third T20I of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will be played in Southampton tonight. Last white-ball match of this English summer, it will be the second T20I to be played at The Rose Bowl this month.

England, who’ve played all 10 Southampton T20Is in the last 17 years by virtue of being the hosts, have won six and lost four matches in this format. South Africa, on the other hand, have played only one T20I at this venue – ending up losing by nine wickets half-a-decade ago.

With the series level at 1-1, fans would be expecting an intriguing series-decider on a Sunday. Readers must note that both the teams have won a match while batting first in this series. Hence, both the captains would be wanting to do the same as six out of 10 T20Is played here have been won by teams batting first.

The Rose Bowl Southampton T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at The Rose Bowl are Aaron Finch (281), Dawid Malan (226), Jos Buttler (221), Jonny Bairstow (183) and Marcus Trescothick (113). A list of top run-getters in this format at this venue among active cricketers is mentioned below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Aaron Finch (AUS) 4 281 156 70.25 182.46 1 0 Dawid Malan (ENG) 5 226 76 45.2 145.8 0 2 Jos Buttler (ENG) 6 221 77* 73.66 147.33 0 2 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 6 183 60* 45.75 130.71 0 3 Joe Root (ENG) 1 90 90* 183.67 0 1

Highest wicket-takers in Southampton T20Is are Chris Jordan (8), Paul Collingwood (6), Adil Rashid (6), Ashton Agar (5) and Mark Wood (5). Best T20I bowlers at The Rose Bowl among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Chris Jordan (ENG) 7 8 22.25 6.98 19.1 Adil Rashid (ENG) 5 6 18.16 6.41 17 Ashton Agar (AUS) 3 5 18.8 7.83 14.4 Mark Wood (ENG) 4 5 26 8.12 19.2 Dushmantha Chameera (SL) 1 4 4.25 4.25 6

South African cricketers part of the current squad and who had also played Southampton T20I in 2017 are Reeza Hendricks (3), David Miller (9), Andile Phehlukwayo (1.3-0-11-1), Dwaine Pretorious (2-0-20-0) and Tabraiz Shamsi (3-0-23-0).

It is noteworthy that England hold the record for the highest successful T20I run-chase in Southampton on the back of chasing a 158-run target against Australia in 2020.