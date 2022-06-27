The Village Dublin T20 records: Average T20 score in Malahide Dublin T20s

The Village Dublin T20 records: The SportsRush brings you the batting and bowling records at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland will take on India in the 2nd T20I of the two-match T20I series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. The visitors are looking to seal the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The Indian team won the first game easily, and they would want to give chances to the players that missed the first game. Ireland lost the first match, but they have the capability to bounce back at their home ground.

The Village Dublin T20 records

A total of 20 T20I have been played at this ground, where five of them got cancelled for some or the other reasons. Out of those 15 matches, 9 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 6 games have been won by the teams batting first.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 159 runs. This is to be noticed that the chasing teams have done really well on this ground, and the smaller boundaries make the work easier for the batters. In ODIs, the average score here has been 268 runs. So, this is a brilliant wicket to bat on with help for the pacers.

A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ORiogindlr — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 26, 2022

Scotland’s George Munsey has scored the most runs at this very ground. He has scored 219 runs in five games at an average of 73.00, whereas his S/R has been 178.04. Ireland’s captain Andrew Balbirnie is at the 2nd position with 211 runs in nine matches. Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien and Richie Berrington are the other batters in the top-5 run-scorers list.

In the top-5 wicket-takers at this very ground, two wrist-spinners of India are on the list. Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien is the highest wicket-taker at this ground with 10 wickets in 8 matches. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alasdair Evans and Hamza Tahir are in the top-5 with four wickets each.