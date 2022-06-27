The Village Stadium pitch report Dublin 2nd T20I: Today India match pitch report vs Ireland

The Village Stadium pitch report Dublin 2nd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20I match.

Ireland and India will be up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. India won the 1st T20I, and they would want to win the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

Team India bowled really well in the last match, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, whereas Deepak Hooda proved his class with the bat. The Indian team is expected to give chances to other players as well. The Irish team would want to add Curtis Campher to add to their depth in this match.

The Village Stadium pitch report Dublin 2nd T20I

The Malahide Stadium in Dublin is a brilliant track to bat on, and it was proved in the last match by the Indian Cricket Team. This ground’s pitch is a flat one, and there is an even bounce on the track. Moreover, the boundaries at this ground are quite small as well, and the batters can take full advantage of it.

It is a good wicket to bat on, but there is a visible amount of swing in the initial overs of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to swing the ball in the initial overs of the game. Due to overcast conditions and fresh wickets, the pacers will be threatening with the hard ball. If the batters can survive the initial phase, they will be able to play their shots.

Thank you to our fans in Ireland and across the UK for turning out in large numbers and cheering for #TeamIndia. 👏🏾👏🏾 See you again on Tuesday. 🙌🏾 #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/1UUm2m4D0g — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

A total of 20 T20I have been played at this ground, where five of them got cancelled or abandoned due to bad weather or other reasons. Out of those 15 matches, 9 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 6 games have been won by the teams batting first.

The overcast conditions are expected to stay in this match as well, and this will encourage the pacers on the track. Both eams would want to chase after winning the toss.