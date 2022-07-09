The Village Stadium Malahide pitch report 1st ODI: Ireland vs New Zealand pitch report Dublin ODI

The Village Stadium Malahide pitch report 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IRE vs NZ 1st ODI.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. After losing the last series against Ireland at home, the home side would want to make an impressive return.

New Zealand have rested the majority of their main players in this series, where they have rested players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, etc, and Tom Latham will be leading the side. The Irish team will again rely on their senior players in Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie, where they have some talented bowlers in their ranks.

The Village Stadium Malahide pitch report 1st ODI

The Malahide Stadium in Dublin is one of the best tracks to bat on in the world. This surface is a flat one, and with the even bounce in the offering, the batters of both sides will love enjoy batting on this pitch. With a quicker outfield and smaller boundary dimensions, there is very less room left for the bowlers here.

A total of 21 ODIs have been played at this ground, where five of them got cancelled or abandoned due to bad weather or other reasons. Out of those 16 matches, 9 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 7 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 268 runs.

In a few respite for the bowlers, the fresh tracks in Ireland favour the pacers in the initial overs. There is a visible amount of swing for the pacers in the initial overs of the game. The last game played here was a T20I between Ireland and India, where India scored 225 runs in the first innings, and Ireland scored 221 runs.

Both teams would prefer to bat first in this match, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. The weather is expected to stay clear for this match.