“There was no real communication”: Manish Pandey reveals LSG did not speak to him about his releasing ahead of IPL 2023 auction

The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place next month in December, and the teams have already submitted their retentions and releases ahead of the tournament. Manish Pandey was one of the names to be released by Lucknow Super Giants, and he is not happy with the communication part.

Lucknow Super Giants had a reasonably successful campaign where they managed to qualify for the playoffs in their very first season. Pandey was bought with great hope as he enjoyed a few successful seasons with KKR under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and it was a sort of reunion.

However, Pandey failed to impress, and he could just score 88 runs in 6 innings at an average of 14.66. He lost his place in Lucknow’s playing 11 midway into the tournament. The S/R of him was also a talking point as he was criticized for the same during his SRH days as well.

Manish Pandey reveals LSG did not speak to him about IPL 2023 release

Manish Pandey has revealed that the Lucknow Super Giants franchise did not inform him about releasing him ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. He said that there was no real communication from the franchise about any kind of stuff, but he insists that he understands the decision.

Pandey said that the franchise may have planned to get some budget by releasing him, and he understands that. He was often criticized for his S/R, to which Pandey said that he likes to get settled before smashing the ball, but he was not able to do that in the last edition of the tournament.

“No, I never got a call. I just got to know about it on the day the list was announced. There was no real communication, but yeah that’s alright,” Manish Pandey said to Sportskeeda.

“As players, you have to be ready. Because if you are not playing a lot of games, I understand from LSG’s point of view that they wanted to release me and get some extra money in the kitty for some other players or whatever the plan is.”

Pandey was bought for a price of INR 4.60 crores in the last IPL auction by the Lucknow franchise. He might have flopped, but he certainly will be on the radar of a few teams as an Indian middle-order batter is required by everyone.