All released players in IPL 2023: List of players released by IPL teams 2023

The brutal but justified nature of Indian Premier League franchises have been put on display yet again with 10 of them releasing a combined total of 90 cricketers ahead of a mini-auction for the 16th season of the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

Teams haven’t even refrained from letting go of high-profile names who didn’t play according to their potential or price tag in IPL 2022. Readers must note that some teams would still be looking to re-buy these players probably at a cheaper price in the auction.

Some of the biggest names who participated in the 15th season of the IPL but have now been released are Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Jason Holder.

While Williamson and Agarwal were the respective captains of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, Pollard announced his IPL retirement earlier in the day to reiterate his loyalty for Mumbai Indians by throwing light on “Once an MI always an MI”.

Kolkata Knight Riders-trio of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings and Alex Hales, meanwhile, have withdrawn from IPL 2023 due to various reasons.

The likes of Jason Behrendorff, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur and Aman Khan were all part of three pre-season trades between five franchises.

All released players in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants

Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Gujarat Titans

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson.

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

Chennai Super Kings

Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

Delhi Capitals

Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills.