“There’s a lot of mileage in my legs as an individual”: Kieron Pollard confirms his decision of not retiring from international cricket after the T20 World Cup

Kieron Pollard has confirmed that he will continue playing in international cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup exit.

West Indies lost their Do or Die game against Sri Lanka and got knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Regarded as one of the favourites at the start, West Indies could not hold up to their billings. They have managed to win just one of their four games so far in the tournament.

After winning the toss against Sri Lanka, Pollard opted to bowl first. However, the Sri Lankan batting was at their best, and they managed to score 189 runs. Asalanka and Nissanka scored half-centuries, whereas Dasun Shanaka played a handy cameo.

West Indies had a wasteful start when they lost both of their openers at just 10 runs. The wickets kept tumbling, but Hetmyer played an astonishing knock of 81 runs in just 54 balls. The team lost the game by 20 runs at the end.

Kieron Pollard in the Press Conference blamed the poor performance of the team.

‘It was a good batting track,” Pollard said.

“If we had sort of restricted them to 170-175, I thought that was about par on this track; [we] gave them a couple of extra runs, and then we weren’t able to sort of finish off the innings.”

Defending champions West Indies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2021

Kieron Pollard confirms he is not retiring from international cricket

All-rounder DJ Bravo has announced his international retirement after the world cup, but Pollard has confirmed that he is not planning to do the same.

“Well, personally… I don’t set personal goals for personal glory. I play cricket to win cricket matches each and every time,” Pollard said

“As I stand right now, I have no intentions of not playing international cricket. One tournament or a couple of bad games don’t make a summer.”

“And for me personally, there’s a lot of mileage in my legs as an individual.”

However, he has revealed that the captaincy decision is not in his hands.

“There are people in different scenarios who make decisions and when it comes to that [captaincy] question, I can’t make that decision.”

Kieron Pollard is a stalwart of T20 cricket. He has scored over 11,000 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 300 wickets in bowling. At the age of 34, he still is raring to go in International cricket and the T20 leagues.