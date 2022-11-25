“They are a dated ODI team”: Michael Vaughan slams India in response to Wasim Jaffer tweet on losing 1st Auckland ODI vs New Zealand

New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham proved their class in the ODI format yet again. Michael Vaughan had some advice for the Indian team after their defeat in the 1st ODI.

India scored a decent total of 306-7 runs in the first innings, where Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan scored half-centuries. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress, but Washington Sundar played an excellent knock of 37 runs in 16 balls.

At one stage, New Zealand lost three wickets for just 88 runs where Umran Malik took a couple of wickets. But, the pair of Williamson and Latham stitched an unbeaten partnership of 221 runs to take the Kiwis home. It is one of the best-ever partnerships in ODI cricket.

Michael Vaughan slams India in response to Wasim Jaffer tweet

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer applauded the efforts of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in New Zealand’s easy win over India. However, former English batter Michael Vaughan slammed Jaffer on his tweet by saying that the Indian team lacked in terms of bowling options.

Vaughan called New Zealand a dated ODI team and advised India to play with at least 6 or 7 bowling options against teams like New Zealand. Team India just played with 5 options in the Auckland ODI, and they had no further option in bowling if any bowler had a bad day.

“They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

The same problem forced the Indian team to play with Deepak Hooda in the T20Is as Hooda could offer a 6th bowling option to the Indian team. However, India opted to go with Sanju Samson, and it forced India to play with just 5 bowling options. Hardik Pandya’s absence is certainly hurting the Indian team.

After the T20I series, Pandya said that the Indian team needs more batters who can bowl, and the same problem got exposed in this 1st ODI as well.