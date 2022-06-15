“They’re all almost the same”: Kapil Dev picks his wicket-keeper choice between Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has picked his choice between the backup wicket-keepers of the Indian Cricket Team.

With the ICC T20 World Cup approaching, all the teams are trying to give chances to their players in order to select a potential world cup winning squad. The same is the case with Team India as well.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup last year, the team selection of the Indian team was heavily criticized, and the team would not want to repeat the same mistake twice. One of the selection headaches is the backup wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant is the leading keeper of the side, but his backup is yet to be seen.

KL Rahul is a potential backup, but he played as a fielder for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022. Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are the potential candidates for the job.

Kapil Dev picks his backup wicket-keeper choice for Team India

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has expressed his disappointment on the form of Sanju Samson. Kapil Dev said that Sanju Samson is so talented, but he still lacks consistency and just plays well in a couple of games. Samson played some excellent cameos in the IPL 2022 as well, but he failed to convert them into big knocks.

“I am disappointed with Sanju Samson. He is so talented. He does well in one or two matches and then he does not do anything,” Kapil Dev said to Uncut.

Congratulations to Sanju Samson who is all set to play his 100th match for the Royals. A special 💯 for Sanju 👏👏#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/z5zX4GjQPz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2022

Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson are battling for the spot of the backup wicket-keeper, and Kapil Dev said that all three of them are almost the same in terms of batting. Although, all three of them bat at different positions.

If you talk about wicketkeepers, they’re all almost the same. But if you talk about being the better batter, on a given day, all can win you matches,” Kapil Dev added.

In terms of consistency, Kapil Dev called Dinesh Karthik the most consistent one. He said that Ishan Kishan felt the pressure of his auction price in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Mumbai Indians.

“If we talk about consistency currently, Dinesh Karthik is ahead of everything. Ishan Kishan has, I think, come under pressure. Maybe it’s the pressure of the high price that he garnered at the IPL auction. I have never got so much money so I will not be able to say,” Kapil Dev added.