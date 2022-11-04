“Think he will be getting a few franchise contracts”: Michael Vaughan expects Josh Little to sign T20 league deals after hat trick wickets in World Cup 2022

Ireland pacer Josh Little has become only the second bowler after UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan to perform a hat-trick in the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup.

Little has joined fellow all-rounder Curtis Campher to become only the second Irish bowler to achieve this milestone in the shortest format. Readers must note that Campher was among the three bowlers to have performed a hat-trick in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Opening the bowling for his team after captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and chose to bowl, Little emerged as the pick of the Irish bowlers with figures of 4-0-22-3. Only one among the six Irish bowlers to have an economy rate of less than 6 in this match, Little’s spell was a major reason why New Zealand couldn’t touch the 200-run mark.

New Zealand, who scored 185/6 in their 20-over quota, managed a formidable total on the back of captain Kane Williamson breaking the shackles to score 61 (35) with the help of five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 174.28.

Michael Vaughan expects Josh Little to sign T20 league deals after hat trick wickets in World Cup 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan seems pleased with Little’s massive efforts at the Adelaide Oval today. Little, who is the highest T20I wicket-taker in the last 12 months, will soon be getting contracts from T20 franchises according to Vaughan.

Joshua little is a quality bowler .. I think he will be getting a few franchise contracts .. 👍 #ICCT20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 4, 2022

It all happened in the penultimate over of New Zealand’s innings when Little dismissed Williamson and New Zealand all-rounders James Neesham (0) and Mitchell Santner (0) to pick three wickets on as many deliveries. While Williamson got out while trying to play a big shot in the death overs, both Neesham and Santner were found wanting in front of the stumps to register first-ball ducks.

Little, 23, has played for Dambulla Giants (Lanka Premier League) and Manchester Originals (The Hundred) in the past. Been with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings as a net bowler for some part of IPL 2022, Little might well allure interest not only from CSK but other franchises as well during the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.