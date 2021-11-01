“This is why at the moment he’s the best”: Michael Vaughan in awe of Jos Buttler after his stupendous knock vs Sri Lanka at ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Michael Vaughan heaps praise of Jos Buttler after his outstanding knock versus Sri Lanka during ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The Super 12, Group 1 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is underway with Sri Lanka winning the Toss and along expected lines decided to field first, in what is a do-or-die match for them.

England on the other hand are, for the first time batting first in this World Cup and it would be interesting to see how they approach their game while defending a total, with the dew likely to make an appearance once again. They have chased in all the three matches they have won so far.

Nonetheless, this champion English side has yet again proved why they are arguably the best at the moment when it comes to White ball Cricket. And it is the flamboyant English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler who rose on at the big occasion playing an outstanding knock of 101 off 67 deliveries.

Michael Vaughan heaps praise of Jos Buttler

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was all in praise for his nation’s wicketkeeper batter and has in fact termed him as the best at the moment- the one who reads the conditions brilliantly and adapts accordingly.

This is why @josbuttler at the moment is the best .. He reads the pitch & conditions brilliantly & adapts .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 1, 2021

Indeed Buttler single-handedly took his side to a respectable total of 163/4 in the alotted 20 Overs.It is worth noting that the England scorecard read 47/3 at the end of 10 Overs and run-scoring seemed to be a difficult task as has been the pattern throughout the tournament.

But, as Vaughan rightly stated, Buttler switched gears with consummate ease while respecting the conditions early on and made sure he also did not throw his bat wildly at anything out of frustration and scoreboard pressure. This was something that Indian batters the other day simply could not execute.

Twitter reactions after Jos Buttler hits a magnificent Century

Twitter was in awe of Jos Buttler after he became the first player to hit a century in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler is a genius — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 1, 2021

Buttler is a joke🔥 — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) November 1, 2021

There isn’t a better opening batsman in the world at the moment, in T20 cricket, than Jos Buttler — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler as an opener in T20I: Innings – 26

Runs – 1089

Average – 60.50

Strike Rate – 149.17

Hundred – 1

Fifties – 11 pic.twitter.com/XtLqt0FYkT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2021

My Way or The Highway is a cop out. Buttler’s innings is an example of a top quality player respecting the conditions and playing the situation…not a prisoner of his reputation. #T20WorldCup #EngvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2021

What makes Jos Buttler’s maiden T20 international century so remarkable is the control and versatility he showed. There was rotation of strike, there was seeing off bowlers and there was some absolutely BRUTAL power hitting. A truly one of a kind cricketer. #ENGvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaLcFTir3w — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 1, 2021

Just a sensational 100 from Jos Buttler – England were 47-4 off 10 overs, but they’ve reached 163 and he seals his century with a six. First England men’s cricketer to hit international centuries in all 3 formats. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 1, 2021

