“This will hurt”: Aakash Chopra reacts to India’s loss in Cape Town Test vs South Africa

India’s loss in Cape Town Test: India continue to be without a Test series victory in South Africa despite a lead at one point in time.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to win the three-match series 2-1.

South Africa, who were trailing 0-1 after a loss in Centurion, have played incredibly well to win back-to-back Test matches against India. Considering their inexperience, recent form and administrative problems, this South African series victory has it in it to turn the tables for not just this squad but the whole cricketing fraternity in the country.

Chasing a 212-run target, which is the third-highest Test chase at Newlands, South Africa appeared to have made it a point to not give away the advantage which they had gained on Day 3. Resuming from their overnight score of 101/2, the hosts thrived on the back of a match-winning 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Having said that, this match and series will also be remembered for the emergence of batter Keegan Petersen. In what was his third Test half-century in four innings, Petersen’s solid 82 (113) with the help of 10 fours played a titular role in this victory.

Other than a dismal batting performance in this series especially from their senior batters, India erred on the field on Day 4 when Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a straightforward catch to give a massive reprieve to Petersen.

Twitter reactions on India’s loss in Cape Town Test:

Final frontier remains unconquered. 2018 was a contest between two evenly matched sides and you could take a lot of heart from the performances even in a series defeat. This tour though…winning the first test…superior side…and then losing 1-2. This will hurt. Should hurt. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2022

Now that is what u call Protea Fire!!! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2022

I thought this was our best chance to create a history! Considering our team and theirs. Well played South Africa. Marco Janson and Keegan Peterson are future South African stars. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2022

quite a circle for rahul dravid. in 2006/7, he was captain of the side that led 1-0 in south africa only to lose the series 1-2. same script has played out with him as coach 15 years later. #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 14, 2022

