Today attendance in Melbourne: What is today match crowd attendance MCG during PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final?

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is currently hosting the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England. There were a lot of talks about rain in the match, but the game started on time, and fingers are crossed for the rest of the match as well.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first, where Buttler confirmed that Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are missing the final as well. The opening duo of Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam failed yet again, and the English bowler proved their captain’s decision right.

Shan Masood again took charge of Pakistan’s batting as he did against India as well at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the Pakistan side managed to score just 137-8 in the first innings. The Pakistan bowlers have a big task in their hands.

Today attendance in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Stadium is one of the biggest stadiums in the world, and it is the perfect venue to host a World Cup final. Having already hosted the final of the 2015 ICC World Cup and 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, this is the perfect venue to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final as well.

Earlier this stadium hosted India vs Pakistan in this tournament, and the ground was housefull for that game. Although the stadium is a little empty for the final, but still the crowds came in huge numbers for the final as well. Pakistan fans have dominated the English fans in terms of numbers at the MCG.

The official attendance of the match is not out yet, but according to Star Sports Hindi commentator Jatin Sapru, the audience attendance is between 85,000-90,000 for the final.

It is safe to say that if India would have qualified for the final, the ground would have been completely filled as the excitement of Indian fans is known to the world, and the India vs Zimbabwe match at the MCG was also almost full.