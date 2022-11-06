“Told him we’ll go Dutch”: Sachin Tendulkar trolls South Africa for choking vs Netherlands to get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022

Another World Cup, and another disappointment by the South African team. They have a history of choking under pressure, and they did it again by getting knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sachin Tendulkar also took no time in order to troll the performance of the Proteas.

South Africa needed to win against the Netherlands in order to seal their place in the knockouts of the tournament, but it was not meant to be. Ahead of the match, none gave the Netherlands any kind of chance as the South African team was certainly looking really strong in the contest.

However, the team could not even chase 159 runs at the Adelaide Oval. The batters of the South African side just threw their wickets one after the other, and they never looked comfortable in the chase. In the end, South Africa lost by 13 runs and their journey ended in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar trolls South Africa for choking vs Netherlands

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has trolled South Africa for choking yet again under pressure in an ICC tournament. He certainly took a dig at the South African with a cryptic message in the tweet. Tendulkar said he asked his friend to go Dutch for the breakfast, but he choked at the proposition.

“Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we’ll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!😋😋,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we’ll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!😋😋#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2022

South Africa again proved why they are termed as ‘chokers’ in cricket. This South African side has always been filled with some world-class players in the past as well, but they have never done justice to their talent. They have never passed the semi-final stage in any of the World Cups so far.

In this T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa dominated from the start and everyone expected them to qualify at least for the semi-final, but they lost their last two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands. This team will certainly be disappointed over the match against Zimbabwe, which got abandoned due to rain.