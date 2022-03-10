“Told you all India would lose 4-0”: When Michael Vaughan’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 result prediction embarrassed him no ends

Michael Vaughan’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy result prediction didn’t stop him from playing with fire as he took on his Indian Twitter followers.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 has been etched in the hearts and minds of each and every Indian Cricket fan. The historic tour was a consummate example of pushing one’s limit to not only turn the tables, but to turn them without a warning, despite the backs against the wall.

Post team India went 0-1 down, courtesy of an embarrassing show with the bat which bundled them up for mere 36 team runs in the second innings, team India were written off by almost all the fans, experts, and pundits of the sport.

With their skipper Virat Kohli also having to leave the squad, the series verdict was all but formally written.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had even gone on to predict a 4-0 series result in favour of Australia, even before the second Test began at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Michael Vaughan’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy result prediction humbles him

Under Ajinkya Rahane for the rest of the series, India made a stellar comeback out of nowhere to first win the MCG Test, then eke out a Draw from the jaws of defeat at the SCG during the third Test, and then finally breach Australia’s fortress at The Gabba in Brisbane, chasing a record 328 runs in the 4th innings.

By the time India commenced the fourth Test at The Gabba, more than half the Indian side were down with injuries of its regular players in the squad, with a certain Mohammed Siraj- just two international Tests into his career, handed the responsibility to lead the pace attack.

The final scorecard read 2-1 in favour of India.

Michael Vaughan, clearly taken aback after the series while writing for The Telegraph stated, “India looked shot after (Adelaide Test) match and with all the selection issues they had, even India’s most one-eyed fans would not have predicted a comeback. Well, they have left me with egg on my face.”

Vaughan chooses to deliberately play with fire

The former English batter then took to social media to deliberately rile up the Indian fans by posting his earlier series result prediction back on his social media handle.

Told you all India would lose 4-0

If they lost in Adelaide … 😜😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

Taking the bait, his Indian followers came up with funniest, harshest of replies to the post.

You literally have no shame ! — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Vaughan on your successful prediction! I am sure after today’s Slap by team India..you will think 100 times before making any predictions. Cheers.🤣🤣🤣 — Swagat Nayak (@SwagatNayakk) January 19, 2021

You should tweet “oh bhai maro mujhe maro” @MichaelVaughan 😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/W7u0Ao9xrp — Pratik shukla (@prsh_13S) January 19, 2021

I have seen astrologers in India, but none worse than u!! 😂😂😂

Rest assured, u are not predicting any further matches for India.. 🤣🤣@MichaelVaughan #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND — Shubham Misra Ph.D. (Submitted) 🧠⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) January 19, 2021

Lol….You seem to be the new Jeoffrey Boycott! pic.twitter.com/JiBdoKveOD — Kumar Abhishek (@Kumar772000) January 19, 2021

