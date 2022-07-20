Total centuries of Babar Azam: Full list of Babar Azam test centuries

Total centuries of Babar Azam: The SportsRush brings you the list of test centuries of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam.

The 2nd test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been a real test for the batters due to a bowling-friendly wicket. Pakistan are on the verge of winning, and Babar Azam has played a huge part in Pakistan’s cause.

Sri Lanka scored 222 runs in the first innings, and Pakistan were 112-8 at one stage, but Babar was in no mood to give up. He stood there till the end and was the last wicket of Pakistan’s innings. He played an excellent knock of 119 runs and helped Pakistan reach 218 runs in the first innings.

This inning of Babar earned his praises from around the world as this was one of his best innings on a tough batting track.

Total centuries of Babar Azam

Babar Azam has scored 7 test centuries so far in his career, and three of them have been up against Sri Lanka and two have come against Australia. It is interesting that six out of seven centuries have been made in the subcontinent.

Azam scored his first century against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai in 2018. Pakistan won that match courtesy of Babar’s knock of 127 runs. The next century of Babar came against Australia at their fortress, the Gabba in Brisbane. He scored 104 runs, but Pakistan lost the match.

The next two centuries of Babar came in 2019 against Sri Lanka in the home test series. He scored 102* in Rawalpindi and 100* in Karachi. The Rawalpindi test ended in a draw and Pakistan won the Karachi. In 2020, Azam scored his 5th century against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Australia toured Pakistan in 2022, and there were flat tracks on the tour. Babar played an excellent knock of 196 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi, but the match ended in a draw. He scored his 7th test century in the ongoing Galle test.