Trent Bridge average first innings score in T20: Highest successful T20 run chase at Trent Bridge Nottingham

Trent Bridge average first innings score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the score details of the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham.

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge stadium is set to host the 3rd T20I between England and India. Team India have already won the series, and they would want to complete the white-wash. The bowlers of the Indian team have been on fire in the series so far.

The batters of the English team have been on fire in the series so far, and they would want to make a comeback at the batting track of Trent Bridge. This match is an interesting one to watch out for.

Trent Bridge average first innings score in T20

The Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham serves as the home ground to county side Nottinghamshire. This is one of the best tracks to bat on in England. The dimensions of this ground are quite small, and it is quite easy to clear the fences at this very ground.

A total of 12 T20Is have been played at this ground, where the chasing teams have won just five of them. It is interesting to know that 10 of the matches have been played during the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20Is is just 161 runs.

Back-to-back games and a chance to complete the whitewash. 🤩 It’s game on at Trent Bridge! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/E8oHC1AzPt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2022

In overall T20s, the average 1st innings score at this ground is 171 runs. However, these runs do not define the nature of this wicket. In recent history, this ground has been excellent for batting, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter in the 3rd T20I between England and India.

Highest successful T20 run chase at Trent Bridge Nottingham

Home team Nottinghamshire have the record of the highest T20 run chase at this ground. The Nottingham side managed to chase 224 runs against Yorkshire. Yorkshire scored 223 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a half-century from Adam Lyth. Nottinghamshire won the game by five wickets, courtesy of a century from Alex Hales.

Out of top-5, the four successful T20 chases at this ground have been done by Nottinghamshire only. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th highest run chases are 208 runs, 198 runs, 193 runs and 191 runs, respectively.