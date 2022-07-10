Trent Bridge pitch report today: Trent Bridge Nottingham batting or bowling pitch 3rd T20 ENG vs IND

Trent Bridge pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between England and India in Nottingham.

England and India will be up against each other in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20 series at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Team India is aiming for a whitewash, whereas the English team is looking to gain some respect back.

The bowlers of the Indian team have been on fire in the series so far, and the batters have complimented them well. It is surprising to see the struggle of the English firepower on the batting tracks, they would definitely want to bring their ace game in this match.

Trent Bridge pitch report today

The track at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham is one of the best batting tracks out there in England. This is one of the flattest wickets around, and the batters are going to enjoy playing on it. The pitch in Nottingham offers an even bounce, and the batters can enjoy playing their shots freely.

There is a very fast outfield on the ground, and once placed between the gaps, it will be very tough for the fielders to chase the ball. With the smaller boundary dimensions, it will make the job of the bowlers, even more, tougher on this track.

This ground has hosted a total of 12 T20Is so far, where seven games have been won by the teams batting first, and five of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score has been 161 runs, but this score does not justify the nature of the Nottingham track.

The last T20I match here was played between England and Pakistan in 2021, where Pakistan scored 232 runs and England managed to score 201 runs. So, it is clear that this track is a paradise for the batters. In the last test match here between England and New Zealand last month, England chased a record target on the last day.

It is interesting to know that two of top-3 highest ODI scores have been registered at this very venue only. Looking at the surface, anything below 190 is going to be a below-par score at the Trent Bridge.