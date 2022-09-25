UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch UAE vs BAN Dubai T20I?

UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st UAE vs BAN T20I.

During the first T20I of Bangladesh’s tour of UAE 2022 in Dubai, UAE captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan has won the toss and chose to field. Justifying their captain’s decision, UAE’s bowlers have reduced Bangladesh to 42/3 in the powerplay.

Only the second T20I between these two teams, it is the first time that Bangladesh are playing international country against UAE in UAE. As far as playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, Bangladesh had played five white-ball matches at this venue before this match. Having said that, the ongoing match is their first bilateral match here.

With both the teams slated to take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month, a two-match T20I series provides them with an apt opportunity of fine-tuning their skills.

UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UAE

UAE has joined an ever-increasing list of countries such as West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh, etc. to not have a television broadcaster for the Indian audiences. As a result, Bangladesh’s tour of UAE 2022 isn’t available for television viewing in India.

The development has provided yet another opportunity for streaming platforms to close this gap. As a result, not one but three of them are streaming UAE vs Bangladesh T20Is in India.

Interested fans can watch this series on MX Player, Ullu and Atrangii. Furthermore, fans don’t even need to buy subscriptions for any of these apps as these matches are being streamed for free. Additionally, fans don’t even have to download these apps as YouTube channels of Atrangii and Ullu are also streaming the first UAE vs Bangladesh T20I.

As far as Bangladeshi fans back home are concerned, they will be able to watch Dubai T20Is on Ghazi TV. Blitz PAK and Geo Super are televising this series in Pakistan.

Date – 25/09/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 06:00 PM (UAE) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Ghazi TV (Bangladesh) and Blitz PAK and Geo Super (Pakistan).

Online platform – MX Player, Atrangii and Ullu (India), Atrangii YouTube channel, Ullu YouTube channel and VU Sports YouTube channel (Worldwide).