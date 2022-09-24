Dubai International Stadium pitch report: UAE vs Bangladesh T20 Dubai Cricket Ground pitch report

Dubai International Stadium pitch report: Under fire Bangladesh will take on UAE in a two-match T20I series beginning tomorrow.

Set to play a bilateral T20I series together for the first time ever, Bangladesh will take on UAE in a two-match T20I series beginning tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh’s record in the format has been dismal to say the least, having not been able to win a single bilateral T20I series this year so far. In fact, since the T20I World Cup in UAE last year, they have managed to win just a lone T20I off the 13 they have played thus far, including a forgetful Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

As for the upcoming series, they would be without the services of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is presently plying his trade for his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors. Narul Hassan, who is returning back from an injury after having missed the Asia Cup, will act as the team’s interim skipper for the series.

The UAE, on the other hand, will be playing a T20I exactly after a one-month gap, having missed on the Asia Cup 2022 berth by losing against Hong Kong in their last qualifier match by 8 wickets.

Bangladesh tours UAE and we bring you the action LIVE! Watch the UAE VS Bangladesh T20 Friendship Series 2022, streaming live on 25th and 27th September, 7PM onwards.#UAEVSBangladesh #T20Series pic.twitter.com/HN0tcKcfAK — MX Player (@MXPlayer) September 24, 2022

Dubai International Stadium pitch report

Teams batting second at the Dubai International Stadium have had an advantage hands down at this venue particularly in the last couple of years, with them having won 19 of the last 23 T20Is here.

As was the case during the Asia Cup 2022 matches at this venue, the pacers will get significant seam movement off the deck with the new ball, causing trouble for the batters early on.

The average score across the 83 T20Is at this venue since 2009 has been 146.8 runs, which makes it a relatively low-scoring venue, with the bowling first side dominating the proceedings right from the get-go.

A score in the vicinity of the 160-run mark might prove to be a match-winning total after batting first.