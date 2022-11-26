Umran Malik father and mother: Umran Malik family rejoices as Jammu and Kashmir pacer picks maiden ODI wicket on debut vs New Zealand

An overall ordinary bowling performance from team India did lead to their downfall in the first ODI versus New Zealand at Auckland, but it was an ODI debut worth remembering for the Jammu and Kashmir express pacer Umran Malik.

Coming in to bowl after the 10-Over mark, Umran scalped his maiden ODI wicket on the first delivery of his third Over, as he got rid of the Kiwi opener Devon Conway (24 off 42). The right-arm quick bowled a pacey delivery, full outside the off-stump to which Conway slashed hard, only to get a faint outside edge of his bat through to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

A couple of Overs later, he dismissed Daryl Mitchell as well in the latter’s attempt to play an aggressive stroke, which was poorly timed into the hands of Deepak Hooda at Deep Point.

ALSO READ: Umran Malik bowling speed during ODI debut in Auckland

Umran’s two quick wickets brought India into the game with a reasonable chance, but the pair of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham had some other plans, as they batted through till the 48th Over to see their side through with a double century stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran finished his debut ODI spell with figures of 10-0-66-2.

Umran Malik father and mother: Umran’s parents erupt in joy after son’s maiden ODI wicket

The moment Umran Malik picked up his maiden ODI wicket, his entire family erupted in joy and beamed with unadulterated happiness to celebrate their son’s accomplishment.

The following video, which has been picked up from the Facebook page of News and media website UNITE News URDU, shows Umran’s brother all pumped up and fists punching the air in absolute ecstasy, the moment his brother dismissed Conway as his ODI debut scalp.

The very next instant, his father, followed by his mother and sisters too stood up on their feet to congratulate and embrace each other at their home in Srinagar.

Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/95qDFpqTCI — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 26, 2022

Umran Malik will likely be seen in action yet again on Sunday, when India will take on the Kiwis during the second match of the ODI series at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.