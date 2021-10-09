Umran Malik net bowler: SRH pacer to join Indian T20 World Cup 2021 team as a net bowler

Umran Malik net bowler: The fast bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad will stay back in the UAE to join the senior Indian team.

Included into the main squad as T Natarajan’s short-term replacement, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik ended up playing three matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi to kick-start his IPL career.

Malik, who bowled at express pace mostly ranging in vicinity of 150 kmph, became an instant source of amazement among cricket experts and fans as the sight of a rookie Indian bowler bowling at that pace was too good to miss.

In the three matches that Malik played this season, he picked a couple of wickets at an average of 48, an economy rate of 8 and a strike rate of 36.

Umran Malik net bowler

If an ANI report is to be believed, 21-year old Malik has been drafted into the senior team as a net bowler for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“Yes, he will be staying back with the team as net bowler. He was impressive in the IPL and we feel it will be a good idea to have the batsmen face him at the nets. It will also be a good exposure for him to bowl to the quality batsmen like [Virat] Kohli and Rohit [Sharma],” the source told ANI recently.

Although as a net bowler, a maiden call-up to the national team would mean a lot of for Malik as he had played only a couple of competitive matches before IPL 2021. Malik, who had dismissed wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat against RCB, had allured India captain Virat Kohli’s attention who had talked about “maximizing the potential” of fast bowling stocks.

“Good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It’s important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We’ve got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks,” Kohli had told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony of IPL 2021 Match 52.