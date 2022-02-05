Under 19 World Cup 2022 most wickets: List of highest wicket-taker in 2022 U19 World Cup

Under 19 World Cup 2022 most wickets: Despite an excellent show in the tournament, none of India’s bowlers make it to the Top 5.
During the grand finale of the ICC U19 World Cup between India and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, Team India have tightened the noose around the Young Lions, dismissing them at a below par 189 (44.5 Overs) after their skipper Tom Prest elected to bat first upon winning the Toss.
India’s left-arm medium pacer Ravi Kumar drew England’s first blood, dismissing opener Jacob Bethell (2 off 5) in the second Over of the innings, trapping him Leg Before Wicket. But, the biggest casualty came in the form of their skipper Tom Prest (0 off 4) – England’s leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, as Kumar cleaned him up in his very next Over to record England’s first duck in the tournament.
But, just as England were recovering from the early strikes, India’s right-arm medium pacer Raj Bawa decided to run riot at the English batting order, as he picked up four quick wickets to reduce them to 61/6 after 16.2 Overs.
But, James Rew (95 off 116), England’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far, brought up his maiden half-century in the tournament, while playing with excellent intent and determination amidst the batting collapse from the other end.
His 93-run partnership off 112 deliveries alongside James Sales (34* off 65) for the 8th wicket, has given the England bowlers a much needed breathing space as they eye on a second U19 World Cup title.
Under 19 World Cup 2022 most wickets
The tournament has witnessed a good exhibition of top class bowling and batting performances, with the conditions assisting both the batters and the bowlers throughout the three-week journey.
As far as the bowling performances are concerned, Sri Lanka’s skipper in the tournament, Dunith Wellalage is currently placed at the top of the highest-wicket takers chart, having scalped 17 wickets in 6 innings, at an average of 13.58, which also includes a five-wicket haul against Australia.
Players to score a hundred & take a five-for in the same U19 WC
Raj Bawa (IND) 2022
Qasim Akram (PAK) 2022
Dunith Wellalage (SL) 2022
Christopher Kent (PNG) 2012#U19WC #U19CWC2022
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 5, 2022
The left-arm spinner will most likely end up as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, unless England’s Joshua Boyden (14 wickets in 6* innings), currently placed at the 3rd spot, picks up a five-wicket haul in the ongoing final.
Pakistan’s Awais Ali (15 wickets in 6 innings) and Bangladesh’s Ripon Mondol (14 wickets in 6 innings) are placed at the 2nd and 4th spot respectively.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Dunith Wellalage (SL)
|6
|17
|13.58
|Awais Ali (Pak)
|6
|15
|15.8
|Joshua Boyden (Eng)
|6
|14
|8.85
|Ripon Mondol (Ban)
|6
|14
|15
|Juma Miyaji (Uga)
|5
|13
|17.76
ALSO READ: U19 World Cup 2022 highest run-scorers.