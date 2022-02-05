Under 19 World Cup 2022 most wickets: List of highest wicket-taker in 2022 U19 World Cup

Under 19 World Cup 2022 most wickets: Despite an excellent show in the tournament, none of India’s bowlers make it to the Top 5.

During the grand finale of the ICC U19 World Cup between India and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, Team India have tightened the noose around the Young Lions, dismissing them at a below par 189 (44.5 Overs) after their skipper Tom Prest elected to bat first upon winning the Toss.

India’s left-arm medium pacer Ravi Kumar drew England’s first blood, dismissing opener Jacob Bethell (2 off 5) in the second Over of the innings, trapping him Leg Before Wicket. But, the biggest casualty came in the form of their skipper Tom Prest (0 off 4) – England’s leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, as Kumar cleaned him up in his very next Over to record England’s first duck in the tournament.