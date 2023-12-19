HomeSearch

Unsold Players In IPL 2024: What Happens To Them In Auction?

Tanmay Roy
|Published December 19, 2023

Unsold Players In IPL 2024: What Happens To Them In Auction?

Steven Smith had last played in the IPL in 2021.

The first round of Indian Premier League 2024 auction didn’t find a buyer for South African batter Riley Rossouw, Indian batters Karun Nair and Manish Pandey and former Australian captain Steve Smith. While most of the players were sold in the first two rounds, the aforementioned names, all of whom have played for Delhi Capitals in the past, remained unsold chronologically.

With 333 players put up for an auction which had only 77 available slots, there was always going to be a bidding rush. However, these players still stand a chance of being picked by any of the 10 franchises during the accelerated rounds of an auction. As a matter of fact, there is enough historic evidence of a player alluring a buyer during the fag end of a day in spite of remaining unsold twice in the same day.

While Rossouw’s last IPL stint had come in the form of representing Delhi nine times last season, Nair didn’t play a single match after three forgettable outings for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2022.

Smith, on the other hand, hasn’t participated in the biggest T20 competition in the world since his IPL 2021 stint with Capitals. Much like former Karnataka teammate in Nair, even Pandey disappointed one and all by scoring at a strike rate of 109.59 across 10 matches for DC last season.

Unsold Players In IPL 2024 Auction

Rilee Rossouw.

Karun Nair.

Steve Smith.

Manish Pandey.

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy