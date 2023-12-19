Unsold Players In IPL 2024: What Happens To Them In Auction?

The first round of Indian Premier League 2024 auction didn’t find a buyer for South African batter Riley Rossouw, Indian batters Karun Nair and Manish Pandey and former Australian captain Steve Smith. While most of the players were sold in the first two rounds, the aforementioned names, all of whom have played for Delhi Capitals in the past, remained unsold chronologically.

With 333 players put up for an auction which had only 77 available slots, there was always going to be a bidding rush. However, these players still stand a chance of being picked by any of the 10 franchises during the accelerated rounds of an auction. As a matter of fact, there is enough historic evidence of a player alluring a buyer during the fag end of a day in spite of remaining unsold twice in the same day.

While Rossouw’s last IPL stint had come in the form of representing Delhi nine times last season, Nair didn’t play a single match after three forgettable outings for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2022.

Smith, on the other hand, hasn’t participated in the biggest T20 competition in the world since his IPL 2021 stint with Capitals. Much like former Karnataka teammate in Nair, even Pandey disappointed one and all by scoring at a strike rate of 109.59 across 10 matches for DC last season.

Unsold Players In IPL 2024 Auction

