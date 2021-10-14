Varun Chakravarthy injury: The mystery spinner limped off after the IPL 2021 Qualifier-2

Varun Chakravarthy injury update: The KKR spinner was seen limping during the IPL Qualifier-2 game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the IPL 2021 Qualifier-2 game, Chakravarthy scalped a wicket on the very first ball of his spell. He finished the game with a tremendous spell of 2/26 and helped his side to reach the final. However, he was seen limping off the field due to an injury, and it is a huge concern.

Varun Chakravarthy is a part of the Indian T20 WC side, and he is a valuable part of the team. The sight of him limping off the field even concerned the cricket experts.

Varun Chakravarthy limping off wasn’t a good sign … — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy Injury History

Varun was fast-tracked in the Indian side after the IPL 2020, and he was selected in the Indian squad for the Australian tour. However, he couldn’t pass the fitness test and missed the entire tour. The same story happened in March 2021, where he was a part of the Indian T20 side against England.

Finally, Varun made his India debut on the Sri Lankan tour, where he scalped a couple of wickets in three T20Is at an economy of 5.30.

Varun Chakravarthy Current Injury Status

According to PTI, the knees of Varun are not in great condition, and he has been taking injections to play in the tournament. A BCCI source said to PTI, “Varun’s knees are not in greatest condition. He is in pain and trust me had it not been in a T20 World Cup, perhaps even Indian team management wouldn’t have taken the risk of playing him,”

Varun has been brilliant in the IPL 2021 so far. He has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has just been 6.40.

T20 World Cup Squad Deadline

BCCI can alter the T20 WC squad till 15 October 2021, and they will have a look at the injury of their players. Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel, and BCCI is keenly observing the status of Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya. If Varun misses the tournament, it will be a loss for both parties.