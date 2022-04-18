Sanju Samson vs KKR stats: Sanju Samson record against KKR bowlers Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy

Sanju Samson vs KKR stats: The captain of Rajasthan Royals will be playing his 17th match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is yet to make his presence felt in real sense in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League as far as his own batting is concerned.

Samson, 27, is the third-highest run-scorer for his team as of now with his 117 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 23.40 and 148.10 respectively. As a team, Royals have done quite well to be at the fifth position on the points table on the back of three wins and two losses in five matches till now.

Sanju Samson vs KKR stats

Set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium tonight, Samson would want to contribute significantly with the bat especially after considering a lack of batting depth in their lower order.

In his previous 16 matches across nine seasons against KKR, Samson has scored 377 runs at an average and strike rate of 25.13 and 119.68 respectively. Having scored a couple of half-centuries against them, Samson’s career-best knock, 60 (38), had come at the Eden Gardens half-a-decade ago.

Readers must also note that Samson has grabbed six catches and been part of one stumping dismissal against KKR.

Speaking about Samson’s head to head record against two of Knight Riders’ main bowlers in fast bowler Pat Cummins and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, the right-handed batter hasn’t really played a lot against them in the IPL.

In three IPL innings against Cummins, Samson has scored 18 (13) with the help of a six. Samson, who has faced Chakravarthy just once in the IPL, has scored 11 (10) with the help of a four. Neither Cummins nor Chakravarthy has dismissed Samson in the IPL thus far.