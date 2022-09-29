“Very good awareness”: Herschelle Gibbs appreciates KL Rahul half-century vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram T20I

Herschelle Gibbs appreciates KL Rahul: The former South African batter has found skill in the way in which the Indian vice-captain batted last night.

Debate around the strike rate of India vice-captain KL Rahul continues to do the rounds despite him scoring three half-centuries in his last five T20I innings this month.

On paper, Rahul was part of a match-winning 93-run third-wicket partnership alongside batter Suryakumar Yadav. In what was his 19th T20I half-century, it was his 18th as an opening batter, 15th in Asia, 11th at home, fifth under captain Rohit Sharma and first against South Africa.

Having said that, Rahul found himself in the middle of severe criticism both during and after his knock for scoring 51* (56) at a strike rate of 91.07. Rahul, who scored 11 (26) in the powerplay, had scored 21 (37) by the halfway mark. Having hit three out his four sixes last night after this point, Rahul eventually did manage to cover up.

The good fight 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/xB5Ge5Qq1G — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 28, 2022

Chasing a paltry 107-run target, India never looked in danger of lacking behind due to Rahul’s innings. Yadav scoring a half-century at a strike rate of 151.51 to ensure a consistent flow of runs from the other end was a major reason behind the same. That said, critics were of the opinion that such outdated approach to a T20I innings had it in it to harm India especially with a T20 World Cup to be played next month.

Herschelle Gibbs appreciates KL Rahul half-century vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram

Rahul, however, also found a lot of high-profile supporters for not being afraid to look ugly during his grind on a surface which wasn’t in accordance with the format in contemporary times.

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has emerged as one such Rahul supporter praising him for his “awareness” of the situation. Gibbs, who found faults with South African batters for not being as smart as Rahul and Yadav, iterated that Rahul’s strategy from last night was exactly what was needed for the hosts.

Exactly what was needed in the game situation . Very good awareness 👍 https://t.co/ncnEeynU9t — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 29, 2022

Former India batter Aakash Chopra also came out in support of Rahul for playing a top-quality knock at the Greenfield International Stadium.