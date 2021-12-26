Vijay Hazare Trophy winner list all season: Full list of all Vijay Hazare Trophy winners

Vijay Hazare Trophy winner list all season: Himachal Pradesh have won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title by defeating Tamil Nadu.

The Himachal Pradesh domestic Cricket side have done the unprecedented. Not only have they bagged their historical maiden domestic title, but they have won it by defeating arguably the strongest side in the Indian domestic circuit currently- Tamil Nadu by 11 runs (VJD method) in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur.

Chasing a stiff total of 314 posted by Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batter Shubham Arora set the tone right from the get go and remained unbeaten at an individual score of 136* (131) till the fading natural light made sure no further play was possible.

He was assisted remarkably well by Amit Kumar (74 off 79) and later by his skipper Rishi Dhawan (42* off 23) during the coarse of a record chase.

While a 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Arora and Kumar was imperative, Himachal Pradesh still needed to score 71 runs of 53 deliveries, when the latter was dismissed. It was at this point that Dhawan, with the assistance of 5 fours and a maximum, while striking at 182.61 per 100 deliveries steered the ship through to the ultimate frontier.

Rishi Dhawan:

In #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy 2020/21- 5 INNS, 140 R, 126.12 SR, 9 W, 6.85 ER 2021/22- 6 INNS, 117 R, 127.17 SR, 14 W, 7.14 ER In #VijayHazareTrophy 2020/21- 5 INNS, 150 R, 92.02 SR, 16 W, 5.45 ER 2021/22- 8 INNS, 458 R, 127.22 SR, 17 W, 6 ER#CricketTwitter — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 26, 2021

Dhawan in fact, ended the season as the second-higest run-getter (458 runs) as well as the second-highest wicket-taker (17 wickets).

Vijay Hazare Trophy winner list all season

While this was Himachal Pradesh’s maiden Vijay Hazare title (2021), they denied Tamil Nadu their record sixth, which highly boasts of the dominance they have had over the years in the domestic circuit.

Earlier this year in March, Mumbai had lifted their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title by defeating Uttar Pradesh by 6 wickets. Karnatake fall next in the list by winning a total of three titles of BCCI’s premier 50-Over tournament.

Year Winner Runner-up 2020-21 Mumbai Uttar Pradesh 2019 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 2018 Mumbai Delhi 2017-18 Karnataka Saurashtra 2016-17 Tamil Nadu Bengal 2015-16 Gujarat Delhi 2014-15 Karnataka Punjab 2013-14 Karnataka Railways 2012-13 Delhi Assam 2011-12 Bengal Mumbai 2010-11 Jharkhand Gujarat 2009-10 Tamil Nadu Bengal 2008-09 Tamil Nadu Bengal 2007-08 Saurashtra Bengal 2006-07 Mumbai Rajasthan 2005-06 Railways Uttar Pradesh 2004-05 Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh NA 2003-04 Mumbai Bengal 2002-03 Tamil Nadu Punjab

N.B.- Before 2002, there were multiple winners from each zone.