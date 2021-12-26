Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Who is the highest run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22?

Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Two batters of the champion team are among the Top-five run-scorers in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Himachal Pradesh have scripted history by lifting their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Playing their maiden national final, Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal Pradesh beating Tamil Nadu in the final makes this victory all the more bigger.

Dhawan, who had played the last of his four white-ball matches for India more than half-a-decade ago, led from the front throughout the tournament finishing it as the second-highest run-scorer and second-highest wicket-taker.

While Dhawan contributed with a vital 42* (23) comprising of five fours and a six in a 315-run target in the final, it was wicket-keeper batter Shubham Arora’s maiden List A century in his maiden List A tournament which made him a deserving candidate of the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Arora, who shared a match-winning 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside batter Amit Kumar (74), scored an outstanding 136* (131) with the help of 13 fours and a six at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 runs

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. In five matches of the league phase, Gaikwad amassed 603 runs at an average and strike rate of 150.75 and 112.92 respectively. Gaikwad, who hit as many as four centuries this season, could soon be drafted into the ODI squad for the tour of South Africa.

Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Gaikwad is followed by the Himachal Pradesh-pair of Dhawan (458) and Prashant Chopra (456). Madhya Pradesh batter Shubham Sharma (418) and Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra (379) complete the list of Top-five run-scorers of this season.

.@rishid100 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: – 2nd highest run-scorer

– 2nd highest wicket-taker The kind of season which should hand you a national comeback. — Dixit Bhargav (@dixitbhargav09) December 26, 2021