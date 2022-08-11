Virat Kohli car collection: How many cars does Virat Kohli have?

Virat Kohli car collection: The former Indian team captain is presently the highest paid cricketer as per a recent report this year.

An elongated spell of ordinary batting form as per the yardstick set by him, former India skipper Virat Kohli has been on the fire line, with fans and former cricketers even questioning his berth in the team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ever since playing in the capacity of a batter in the team, Kohli has gone through an inexplicable slump in form, especially in the Test format. During the all-format tour of England last month, the 33-year-old could not deliver a single match-winning knock for the team, which is a rarity in his glorious career so far.

The fact that he made himself unavailable for the recently concluded West Indies tour and also the imminent tour of Zimbabwe, has not really helped his cause.

However, with him being picked in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad, the star cricketer has finally begun with his training sessions, after spending some quality time with his wife and daughter during their trip to France and Spain post the England tour.

Virat Kohli car collection

As per a latest report, Virat Kohli continues to head the list of the highest paid cricketers in the world, with a total earning of $33.9 million between June 2021 and May 2022.

Overall, he is ranked 61st in the list of the world’s highest paid athletes, with the American Basketball player LeBron James leading the list with a staggering $126 million.

🚨 The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2022 🚨 1 – @KingJames

2 – Lionel Messi

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo

4 – Neymar

5 -Canelo Álvarezhttps://t.co/FGIjtoThjc — Sportico (@Sportico) May 11, 2022

With success, fame, and money galore, there are no surprises that Kohli has in his casket the best of car collection one can imagine.

Brand ambassador of Audi India, Kohli is the owner of more than half a dozen Audi cars apart from the many other brands. His Audi garage comprises R8 V10 Plus, R8 LMX, A8 L, Q8, Q7, RS 5, and S5.

The Renault Duster, Toyota Fortuner, and Range Rover Vogue are the other cars in his possession.

Moreover, he has a rich collection of a number of sports cars including a Bentley Continental GT, the Flying Spur, and a few other high-end German and British sports cars as well.