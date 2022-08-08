India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Asia Cup 2022 cricket team list India player list

India squad for Asia Cup 2022 player list: India have announced a strong 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022.

The All-India senior selection committee has named a 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022. A squad trimmed from 18 to 15 has space for the return of three senior players in vice-captain KL Rahul, former captain Virat Kohli and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rahul, who hasn’t played a competitive match since Indian Premier League 2022 owing to injury and COVID-19, would’ve both toured England and West Indies under normal circumstances. Having made a full recovery now, Rahul has not just been recalled to the T20I squad but also handed the vice-captaincy.

Kohli, who had been rested from the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, will return to a near full-strength squad in the hope of ending a rut. Chahal, who played a three-match ODI series in West Indies, was also rested for the recently concluded five-match T20I series.

Batters Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, all-rounder Axar Patel, pacer Harshal Patel (injured) and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped from the squad which had toured West Indies recently.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are among the three standby players named with the main squad. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who had earlier been named in the ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour, is the third Indian standby player for Asia Cup 2022.

While the wicket-keeper duo of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have retained their spots, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has missed out on selection because of a back injury.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

This is a good team just need Bumrah and Harshal back to full fitness going forward. Good to see Kohli is back. Expecting him to be back to his full form. #AsiaCup2022 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 8, 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.