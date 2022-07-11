Virat Kohli injured: What is groin injury? Groin injury recovery time

Virat Kohli injured: The former Indian captain is in danger of missing the first ODI against England tomorrow.

India have received a major blow ahead of their first ODI against England at The Oval tomorrow in the form of a groin injury to former captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who hasn’t played an ODI in the last five months just like his team, is in danger of missing the first of the three ODIs in England after suffering a groin strain during the third T20I in Nottingham yesterday.

Kohli, 33, is said to have not done anything worth worrying to his groin. It’s just that he might not be 100% match fit for this particular ODI. Having said that, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) regarding the matter. Hence, the exact extent of Kohli’s injury also remains unknown.

Going by a PTI report, there are more chances of Kohli missing the first match than playing it. Slated to bat at No. 3, Kohli’s potential exclusion should make way for both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian XI. In Kohli’s presence, one of them had no option than to warm the bench in the first ODI.

“Virat [Kohli] has a groin strain during last game. It can’t be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

What is groin injury?

For the unversed, groin strain generally happens when one tears or pulls (overstretch) the groin muscle (on both legs where they are joined by the belly). Too much stress on any muscle of a human body can cause strain to happen and the groin muscle is no different.