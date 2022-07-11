India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11: Predicted Playing 11 of India vs England ODI tomorrow

India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11: The SportsRush brings you the probable playing eleven of India and England in the 1st ODI.

London’s Kennington Oval is set to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. After tests and T20Is, the final leg of the tour is set to begin on 12 July 2022.

England lost the T20Is, and they would want to stage a comeback. The current world champions will be bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Team India won the T20Is, and they are looking in a great rhythm. Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami will make their return to the Indian team.

India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11

With the arrival of Shikhar Dhawan, it is fixed that Rishabh Pant will be moved to the middle-order with Dhawan opening the innings with Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli will retain his place at the number three slot.

With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja sealing their places, there will be a fight for one middle-order place between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. With the innings, Suryakumar played in the last game, and Shreyas Iyer’s clear weakness against short balls, Yadav should definitely seal his place in the eleven.

The returning Mohammed Shami will partner with Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack, and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin bowling of the side. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur will battle for the last spot, and it looks like Krishna will win the battle.

Krishna has scalped 18 wickets in 7 ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.84 as compared to Shardul’s 25 wickets in 19 ODIs at 6.62. Prasidh performed well in the last ODI series against England in 2021 as well.

India Predicted 11 first ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Jonny Bairstow is back in the English ODI team, and he will be opening the innings with Jason Roy. Joe Root will take his place at the number three slot, and Jos Buttler & Liam Livingstone will complete the middle-order batting. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran are set to be the all-rounders of the side.

The leg-break of Matt Parkinson should assure him his place and David Willey will obviously be the leading pacer. Reece Topley and Brydon Carse should battle for the last spot. Sam Curran and David Willey are left-arm pacers, so it will be interesting to see whether England will go with another left-arm pacer in Reece Topley.

England Predicted 11 first ODI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley/Brydon Carse.