“Virat Kohli dancing again”: AB de Villiers exults as Virat Kohli smashes his 71st century in international Cricket vs Afghanistan in Dubai

AB de Villiers exults as Virat Kohli ends India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign with his maiden century in T20Is versus Afghanistan in Dubai.

During the penultimate match of the ongoing ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan, former India skipper Virat Kohli’s long-awaited international century drought comes to an end in the form of a maiden T20I century at the Dubai International Stadium.

Opening the innings tonight alongside KL Rahul, with skipper Rohit Sharma opting to rest, Kohli was at his sensational best throughout the innings, as he smashes a 53-ball ton, to bring life into this dead rubber, and giving the Indian team and their fans the most crucial silver lining ahead of the imminent T20 World Cup.

Smashing his 71st international century after a dry spell of over 1000 days, and 84 innings across formats, tonight’s Kohli master class – an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries, is also the highest score by any batter versus Afghanistan in T20Is.

Resultantly, courtesy of his 119-run first-wicket stand alongside KL Rahul (62 off 41), team India posted a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 Overs.

Moreover, Kohli’s 122* is also his highest score across all T20 matches, with the previous best – 113 (50) coming for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the year 2016.

AB de Villiers exults as Virat Kohli smashes maiden T20I hundred

Former South African skipper and Kohli’s most endeared former RCB team mate AB de Villiers, along with scores of Cricket experts and fans, took to his social media handle, to praise the 33-year-old for his scintillating innings. Moreover, the Proteas legend also exclaimed that he had also spoken to him the previous night, and knew that something special was bound to come from his bat tonight.

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

