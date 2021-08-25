Virat Kohli last 10 Test innings runs | Virat Kohli wicket today | Kohli vs Anderson stats

Virat Kohli wicket today: The Indian captain was dismissed for a single-digit score by his arch-rival at Headingley today.

During the first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, veteran England pacer James Anderson won yet another battle with India captain Virat Kohli dismissing him for the second time in the series.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over when Kohli erred against his arch-rival as his attempt to drive him through the mid-off region resulted in his dismissal.

Playing away from his body, Kohli was beaten especially after the ball left him after pitching. As a result, the 32-year old player ended up edging the ball to England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

In what can be termed as identical dismissals, Kohli followed the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Lokesh Rahul (0) regarding edging an Anderson delivery to Buttler this morning.

Anderson, who was seen making a sincere effort of bowling a tad bit fuller to the Indian batsmen today, reaped fruits out of his adjustment by picking as many as three wickets in his first spell. The same happening after Kohli won the toss and chose to bat is an even bigger blow for the visitors at Headingley.

It is worth mentioned that Kohli has now been dismissed seven times by Anderson in Test cricket. The same is the joint-highest (alongside Nathan Lyon) for any bowler to dismiss Kohli in red-ball cricket at the highest level.

Virat Kohli last 10 Test innings runs

As far as Kohli’s last 10 Test innings are concerned, him scoring only 215 runs at an average of 21.50 with a solitary half-century doesn’t speaks highly about his form in the recent times. In these 10 innings, Kohli has registered four single-digit scores including as many as three ducks.

Virat Kohli wicket today

How Twitterati reacted:

Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2021

JIMMY JIMMY JIMMY 🔥🔥🔥 #ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 25, 2021

Jimmy 🐐 #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.