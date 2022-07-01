Virat Kohli out today: Virat Kohli wicket off Matthew Potts in Edgbaston Test Day 1

Virat Kohli out today: The former Indian captain was left confused in the middle to give away his wicket cheaply.

During the first day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, former India captain Virat Kohli was muddled on a Matthew Potts delivery to give away his wicket cheaply.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 25th over when Kohli ended up being too late to decide whether to play or leave a delivery outside the off-stump. Had Kohli not have been confused, he could’ve both played or left the same ball with conviction.

Having said that, him giving an early impression of playing the ball only to leave it at the last moment saw him playing it on the stumps. As a result, the right-handed batter had no option than to return to the pavilion after scoring 11 (19) with the help of two fours.

Kohli, who seemed to be in decent touch in the middle, became the fourth Indian batter to get out after being asked to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes. Potts, who had picked his first wicket in the form of Hanuma Vihari (20), picked his second wicket in only his next over as the visitors lost their second batter after an elongated rain-affected lunch interval.

After losing Vihari and Kohli, India also lost batter Shreyas Iyer (15) to veteran England pacer James Anderson to lose half their side before the 100-run mark.

Virat Kohli out today

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli:

Potts gets the big fish 🐟 Trying to leave a delivery outside off, @imVkohli perishes 😭 Catch all the action on #SonyLIV now! Click here 👉 https://t.co/FinRw3haKE#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vwPvEbI0ev — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 1, 2022

Matt Potts, fresh from tormenting Kane Williamson, gets Virat Kohli with just his ninth delivery to the Indian master … incredible summer so far for the youngster — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) July 1, 2022

Not a great outing so far for India and certainly not for Kohli, dismissed for yet another paltry score — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 1, 2022

