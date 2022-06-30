Edgbaston Birmingham weather today: Edgbaston weather forecast IND vs ENG Day 1 Birmingham Test

Edgbaston Birmingham weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fifth ENG vs IND Test Day 1.

The fifth Test match of India’s tour of England 2021 will be played as part of a rescheduled fixture to mark the start of India’s tour of England 2022. Other than a one-off Test, India will also be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs within a 17-day period on this tour.

Currently leading 2-1 in the series with a match to be played, a maiden Test victory in Birmingham under a brand new captain will register India’s fourth Test series victory in England. While even a draw will hand the Pataudi Trophy to India, an Indian loss will see the series ending in a 2-2 draw.

COVID-19 has played a role even before the start of the match ruling out England wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes and India captain Rohit Sharma of the match. While England named their Playing XI on the eve of the match, India will do the same at the toss time now.

Both sides will finish the series with a different captain and coach! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7pDLSdR8dW — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 30, 2022

Edgbaston Birmingham weather today

There’s nothing novel in a rain disturbance during a Test match being in played in England. Even the last day of Test cricket in this country had witnessed the loss of a session due to rain.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise if rain gods opt to make their presence felt at Edgbaston on Friday. The weather forecast for the day also hints at rain playing spoilsport at least once during the match hours today.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a maximum of 51% rain probability in Birmingham at the time of match hours. While this number is expected to be in the afternoon session, rain probability on either side of this period will remain in excess of 30% barring the last hour of day’s play. Otherwise, Friday will mostly be a cool and pleasant day in the city.

Edgbaston Birmingham hourly weather July 1

11:00 AM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

12:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

01:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 30%).

02:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

06:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 23%).