Virat Kohli record at Lords: Virat Kohli Lords record ODI innings list and highest score

During the second ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 at Lord’s, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bowl for the second time in a row.

“We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer,” Sharma told Sky Sports at the toss.

Unlike India, England haven’t made a change to their Playing XI despite losing the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. However, much like India, Buttler also wanted to bowl first today.

“We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision, to be honest. Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine. We’re going with the same team,” Buttler told Sky Sports at the toss.

Having recovered from a groin injury, Kohli is playing an ODI after more than five months. Rested from the forthcoming tour of West Indies, Kohli would be hoping to end a rut at the highest level by contributing significantly today.

India have won the toss and we bowl first. Virat Kohli returns to the playing XI in place of Shreyas Iyer. 🥳#PlayBold #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZD31wT6U3T — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 14, 2022

Playing his sixth international match at Lord’s, Kohli doesn’t have the best of records here scoring 188 runs across eight innings at an average of 23.50. Readers must note that Kohli is yet to score an international half-century at this iconic venue.

Speaking precisely about ODIs, Kohli’s 61 runs in two innings have come at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 66.50. While Kohli had scored 16 (36) before getting out to former England spinner Graeme Swann in 2011, he had scored 45 (56) before all-rounder Moeen Ali pinned him front of the stumps in 2018.

