Virat Kohli Toss record: What is the Indian skipper’s Toss record in recent matches as Team India captain?

Virat Kohli toss record: As Indian team skipper across all formats, Virat Kohli has been unlucky in the recent past when it comes to tosses

The Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium is underway with India skipper Virat Kohli going lucky on his birthday by winning the Toss for the first time in the tournament. With India playing three spinners today, and with the Dubai pitch assisting the slower bowlers, Kohli decided to bowl first.

“We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday [smiles]. The intensity from ball one is important,” Kohli said at the toss.

Captains winning more than one toss on their birthday in international cricket:-

Viv Richards🏝️ (1986, 1990)

Graeme Smith🇿🇦 (2004, 2013)

Virat Kohli🇮🇳 (2015, 2021) Virat Kohli also won the toss on his birthday during the Mohali Test against SA in 2015.#T20WorldCup #INDvSCO — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 5, 2021

It is worth mentioning that this is yet another do-or-die match for India as far as their hopes for making to the semi-finals are concerned- which as of now hangs by the thinnest of threads.

But, as they say one can only control the controllables, Team India, shrugging off the disappointment of the previous two matches opened their account with a thumping win over Afghanistan and would look to repeat the same today.

Virat Kohli Toss record

This was the first time Virat Kohli won the toss in the ongoing edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after losing three times in a row. This was also the first time Kohli won the toss in the format in seven matches.

In the year 2021, he won the toss only one other time in nine T20I games, the other being on March 14 during the home T20I series against England.

Overall, across all formats in Indian colours as captain for India, this is Virat Kohli’s first Toss win after as many as 15 matches.