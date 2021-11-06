“I’m still extremely proud of the guys”: Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer backs his team after a huge defeat against India in T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer has backed his Scotland side after a disappointing defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 game.

Scotland started the T20 World Cup with an excellent win over Bangladesh, whereas they also qualified for the Super-12 stages unbeaten. However, the Super-12 stages have been really poor for them. They have lost all four of their games, whereas their NRR has been -3.494.

Afghanistan and India defeated Scotland by huge margins, whereas the loss against Namibia was a shock. The bowling of the side has done comparatively well, but the batsmen have clearly struggled to get in their groove. After their huge defeat against India, Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer answered the press.

Kyle Coetzer backs his Scottish side

Coetzer acknowledged the fact that their side could not cope up against the Indian bowling. Shami and Bumrah were firing yorkers, whereas the spin trio also did their thing. However, the Scottish captain has still praised his team for their achievement. Scotland have qualified for the next year’s T20 World Cup after their qualification in the Super-12 stages.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

“Look, the experience is everything for our group of players and our organization,” Coetzer said

“It was very important for our guys to experience that, see the high class that was on show today from the Indian team.”

“I’m still extremely proud of the guys, but we’ve got a lot of learning to do, and we have to go through days like this to improve.”

Scotland will now face the unbeaten Pakistan side in their next game. Coetzer believes that the team will go in that game with full confidence.

“We’re going to go into that game full of confidence as we possibly can,” Coetzer said.

“We took a few heavy punches today, that’s for sure, and the guys will be hurting, but we need to pick ourselves up and be prepared to put on a show in our last game.”

It is still unknown that when Scotland will play their next game, so this is going to be important for them. “It’s our last opportunity for a little while to play a game of cricket together,” Coetzer acknowledged.