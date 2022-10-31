Virat Kohli viral video: King Kohli frustrated with his leaked online hotel room video

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is one of the most followed athletes in the world, and whenever he shares something, it creates a massive impact. Recently, a video of Virat’s hotel room was leaked online, and the right-handed batter has himself shared that video on his handle.

Virat Kohli is in excellent form in the T20 World Cup, where he played a match-winning innings against Pakistan at the MCG, whereas he also scored a half-century against the Netherlands. He however failed in the South African game, and the Indian team lost as well.

ALSO READ: How much does Virat Kohli charges for one Instagram post?

The form of Virat will play a huge part for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and the team would want him to stay focused. Virat’s Instagram post was proof that he was frustrated with the same incident. Let’s have a look at the viral video of the same.

Virat Kohli viral video

A video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room was recently surfaced online, and it gained a lot of highlights as well. On Monday morning, Virat himself shared the video on Instagram, and he was pretty frustrated by the same. He said that he understands that fans get excited by seeing their favourite players, but it is a breach of his privacy.

Kohli strongly condemned the activity and said that he is NOT okay with these kinds of things. He insists that if he cannot have privacy in his own room then where will he have it? Virat has been getting a lot of supportive comments on his post as well where other celebs have also supported him.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Virat Kohli said in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

It is certainly a serious issue as Virat’s room was full of stuff and still, someone entered his room a shot a video out of it. This is a privacy breach and some strict actions must be taken against the same to avoid such actions in the future.