Virat Kohli Instagram post income: How much does Kohli charge for one paid partnership on Instagram?

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the biggest brands in the sports industry. Not just on the field, but Virat’s off-the-field following on social media makes him a popular figure for the brands. The following of Virat on Instagram is humongous, and it is obvious that he charges a big sum of money to do any kind of endorsement.

Kohli had a rough patch with the bat for a very long time, but King Kohli is looking at his best again. In the Asia Cup 2022, he finally scored his 71 international century, and his recent match-winning knock against Pakistan was one of the best knocks he ever played in his career so far.

The Indian team is playing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the form of Virat will play a huge role in the team’s success in the tournament. Virat has scored a couple of half-centuries in a couple of matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli Instagram post income

With over 220 million Instagram followers, Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer in the world. In fact, Virat is the 3rd most followed sports celebrity on Instagram after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The fact that Virat has more followers than Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Lebron James, etc speaks volumes of Virat’s popularity.

It is clear that Virat is one of the most famous athletes among brands, but not every brand can afford Virat because of his popularity. According to Hooper HQ 2022 Instagram rich list, Virat charges an amount of around INR 8.9 crores for a single Instagram post. In fact, he is the only Asian in the top-20 list, with Priyanka Chopra being the next in the 27th position.

Kohli is not just a successful cricketer, but he has invested in a lot of businesses as well. He recently converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow into a lavish restaurant. He is the brand ambassador of companies like Puma, Vivo, MPL, Himalaya, etc.