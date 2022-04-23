Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Virat Kohli vs SRH stats and record

Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Virat Kohli has been struggling to find his rhythm this season in IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Both teams have done brilliantly in the last few games, and this game can be a close one to watch out for.

The bowling of both sides has been outstanding, and the batters have also done well. Kohli has been disappointing in the season so far, and he would want to improve in this game.

Virat Kohli vs SRH stats and record

Virat Kohli possesses a decent record against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has played 18 games against them, where he has scored 569 runs at an average of 35.56, whereas his strike-rate has been 137.44. Virat has scored 4 half-centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where 93* has been his highest score.

With Rashid Khan no more in the SRH’s team, this is a good sign for Virat Kohli. Kohli struggles against the leg-spinners and SRH have not played with a leg-spinner this season. However, they have Shreyas Gopal in their ranks, and he has a decent record against Virat Kohli in the past.

Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL

The battle between Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be the one to watch out for. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling impressively this season, and Virat batting at number three can certainly face him in this game.

Virat Kohli has scored 75 runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 62 balls at a strike rate of 120.96. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Virat three times in the process. So, there has been a close contest between Virat and Bhuvneshwar in the past, and this can certainly be a contest to watch out for.

Virat has been struggling for form this season, and he has scored 119 runs this season at an average of 19.83, whereas his strike rate of 123.95. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled some impressive spells this season, and he has scalped eight wickets in six games at an economy of 7.75.