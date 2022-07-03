Virat Kohli wicket today Edgbaston Day 3: Virat Kohli last 10 innings scores in Test cricket

Virat Kohli wicket today: The former Indian captain has failed to convert his start into a significant total yet again.

During the third day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England captain Ben Stokes dismissed former India captain Virat Kohli to send the third Indian batter back to the pavilion in the second innings.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 30th over when Kohli’s attempt to defend a Stokes delivery resulted in his dismissal. Undone by a sudden extra bounce on the delivery, Kohli ended up gloving the ball to England wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

Failing to complete a clean catch, all Billings did was close his hands a tad bit too early. However, former England captain Joe Root came to Billings’ rescue at Edgbaston today.

Fielding at first slip, an alert Root realized a catching opportunity in the form of a rebound. Having grabbed the ball with one hand primarily due to his reflexes, Root was ecstatic to have not wasted a chance of dismissing someone of Kohli’s calibre. Bowling only his third over of the innings, Stokes dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in Test cricket to pick his first wicket of the innings.

Kohli, who was looking comfortable and appeared set for a big one on a Sunday evening, couldn’t convert his start into a significant total yet again. Having scored 11 (19) in the first innings, Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring 20 (40) today.

Virat Kohli wicket today

Virat Kohli last 10 innings scores in Test cricket

In his last 10 Test innings, Kohli has scored 309 runs at an average of 30.9 including a half-century against South Africa in Cape Town ealrier this year.