Highest Test run chase at Edgbaston: Highest 4th innings successful run chase in Birmingham Test

Highest Test run chase at Edgbaston: India have a golden chance of batting England out of this match at Edgbaston.

Indian bowlers bundling out England for 284 in 61.3 overs in the first innings have handed the team with a substantial advantage. A 132-run first innings lead means that the onus is now on India to dictate terms in the remainder of the match being played at Edgbaston.

Resuming from their overnight score of 84/5, England batted quite well to score 200 runs in 34.3 overs today. In all honesty, England managed to avoid a follow-on primarily due to batter Jonny Bairstow’s 11th Test century.

Bairstow, who hit 14 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 75.71, played risk-involving cricket throughout his stay in the middle to make the most of his supreme form. In what was Bairstow’s fifth Test century at home and in 2022, it is his third at No. 3 and under Ben Stokes, maiden against India and at Edgbaston.

With bowling figures of 11.3-2-66-4, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers today. Other than Siraj, captain Jasprit Bumrah and pacer Mohammed Shami picked three and two wickets respectively.

Despite India losing a couple of wickets before the 50-run mark in their second innings, they still have a golden chance of batting England out of this match. India, who had scored 416 runs in the first innings, could pose a daunting challenge in front of England even if they score half the runs from their first innings.

Highest Test run chase at Edgbaston Birmingham

Currently hosting its 54th Test match, Birmingham has been witness to only 12 successful run-chases (including one in the last Test against New Zealand last year) till date. Out of these 12, 200+ targets have been sealed only on a couple of occasions.

Target Team Opposition Year 281 South Africa England 2008 208 England New Zealand 1999 152 West Indies England 1991 121 England Australia 2015 121 England India 1996

England, who have been exceptional with their run-chasing spree this summer including a record-breaking one in Nottingham last month, would be fancying their chances irrespective of the target here.