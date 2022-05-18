VVS Laxman India Coach: Why Rahul Dravid will not coach India in South Africa T20I series?

VVS Laxman India Coach: BCCI will name two separate squads for the South Africa T20Is and England tour along with separate coaching staff.

Indian Cricket Team’s schedule is one of the busiest in the World. After the grueling two months of Indian Premier League 2022, the Indian team will again be on the road for the International tournaments. India will first face South Africa in India, and then they will travel to the UK.

However, BCCI is set to rest all the first-team players for the T20I series against South Africa. Team India is set to tour the UK later in June, where they will play two T20Is against Ireland and then they will play 1 test, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England. BCCI is set to announce two separate squads for the UK tour and South Africa T20Is.

Apart from the players, two separate coaching staff will also be named for different tours. If reports are to be believed, VVS Laxman will step in as the head coach of India for the T20I series against South Africa.

VVS Laxman India Coach

According to Insidesport, VVS Laxman is set to be the coach of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa. Team India is set to play five T20Is against South Africa from 9 June 2022, where Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the matches.

Couldn’t have gotten a ‘cooler’ company to chill with in Mumbai heat😄 #IPL20222 pic.twitter.com/oXcCiIvftv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 13, 2022

“We now have a warm-up game against Leicestershire on June 24 before the Birmingham test. Rahul Dravid and team will leave on June 15th or 16th. We will be asking VVS (Laxman) to step in for India South Africa T20’s and Ireland T20’s”, informed a top BCCI official as per quoted by InsideSport.

The same thing happened last year when BCCI announced two different teams for the Sri Lankan white-ball tour and England test tour. Rahul Dravid then stepped in for Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the side on the Sri Lankan tour.